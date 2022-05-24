Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1637: LKP Research

LKP Research's research report on Endurance Technologies

Endurance Technologies (Endurance) reported consolidated revenues of ₹20.8 bn, a 10% qoq growth led largely by price hikes taken in the European business. EBITDA margins grew 160 bps qoq to 12.4% led by 12.7% margins in domestic business and 11.5% margins in the European business. Both the margins surprised the street positively. The EBITDA beat was due to lower than expected RM cost to sales ratio (66.7% v/s 68% qoq in the standalone operations). In the India business, revenues dropped 3% yoy to ₹15.5 bn, however, the company continued to outperform the underlying industry as 2W production declined ~21% yoy in 4QFY22 v/s a revenue decline of 3% yoy for Endurance. Adj. PAT dipped 27% yoy to ₹1.36 bn.



Outlook

Considering Endurance’s size and strong market share in its operating segments, the stock should command a premium to its domestic peers. Maintain BUY with a target price of ₹1,637.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More