    Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1637: LKP Research

    LKP Research is bullish on Endurance Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1637 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 24, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST
    LKP Research's research report on Endurance Technologies


    Endurance Technologies (Endurance) reported consolidated revenues of ₹20.8 bn, a 10% qoq growth led largely by price hikes taken in the European business. EBITDA margins grew 160 bps qoq to 12.4% led by 12.7% margins in domestic business and 11.5% margins in the European business. Both the margins surprised the street positively. The EBITDA beat was due to lower than expected RM cost to sales ratio (66.7% v/s 68% qoq in the standalone operations). In the India business, revenues dropped 3% yoy to ₹15.5 bn, however, the company continued to outperform the underlying industry as 2W production declined ~21% yoy in 4QFY22 v/s a revenue decline of 3% yoy for Endurance. Adj. PAT dipped 27% yoy to ₹1.36 bn.



    Outlook


    Considering Endurance’s size and strong market share in its operating segments, the stock should command a premium to its domestic peers. Maintain BUY with a target price of ₹1,637.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Endurance Technologies #LKP Research #Recommendations
    first published: May 24, 2022 01:47 pm
