Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1620: Motilal Oswal

ENDU’s 4QFY22 result was decent considering the muted domestic demand for 2Ws and high energy costs in the EU. While ENDU has been winning new orders both in the domestic and export markets, its recent acquisition of Maxwell has opened up new opportunities in the electronic business (BMS, telematics, etc.) for EVs.



We raise our FY23E/FY24E EPS by 13%/4% to factor in the growth in the EU business. We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR1,620 (premised on 27x Jun’24E EPS).

