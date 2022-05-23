English
    Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1620: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Endurance Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1620 in its research report dated May 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 23, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Endurance Technologies


    ENDU’s 4QFY22 result was decent considering the muted domestic demand for 2Ws and high energy costs in the EU. While ENDU has been winning new orders both in the domestic and export markets, its recent acquisition of Maxwell has opened up new opportunities in the electronic business (BMS, telematics, etc.) for EVs.



    Outlook


    We raise our FY23E/FY24E EPS by 13%/4% to factor in the growth in the EU business. We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR1,620 (premised on 27x Jun’24E EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Tags: #Buy #Endurance Technologies #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 23, 2022 12:42 pm
