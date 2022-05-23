Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1620: Motilal Oswal

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Endurance Technologies

ENDU’s 4QFY22 result was decent considering the muted domestic demand for 2Ws and high energy costs in the EU. While ENDU has been winning new orders both in the domestic and export markets, its recent acquisition of Maxwell has opened up new opportunities in the electronic business (BMS, telematics, etc.) for EVs.

Outlook

We raise our FY23E/FY24E EPS by 13%/4% to factor in the growth in the EU business. We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR1,620 (premised on 27x Jun’24E EPS).

