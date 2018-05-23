Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1530: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Endurance Technologies

Consol. revenue grew 29% YoY to INR17.9b (est. of INR16.7b). ENDU's revenue in both India and EU businesses grew faster than underlying industry volume growth, indicating continued increase in content per vehicle. EBITDA margin expanded 90bp YoY (+60bp QoQ) to 14.7% (est. of 13.8%), led by the benefit of operating leverage. Lower tax in India boosted consol. PAT growth to 39% YoY (INR1.16b v/s est. INR1b). For FY18, consol. revenue/EBITDA/adj. PAT grew 17%/23%/24%.

Outlook

The stock trades at 32.1x/24.1x FY19/20E Consolidate EPS. Maintain Buy with a TP of IN1,530 (30x FY20 Consol. EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.