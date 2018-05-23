App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2018 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1530: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Endurance Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1530 in its research report dated May 16, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Endurance Technologies


Consol. revenue grew 29% YoY to INR17.9b (est. of INR16.7b). ENDU's revenue in both India and EU businesses grew faster than underlying industry volume growth, indicating continued increase in content per vehicle. EBITDA margin expanded 90bp YoY (+60bp QoQ) to 14.7% (est. of 13.8%), led by the benefit of operating leverage. Lower tax in India boosted consol. PAT growth to 39% YoY (INR1.16b v/s est. INR1b). For FY18, consol. revenue/EBITDA/adj. PAT grew 17%/23%/24%.


Outlook


The stock trades at 32.1x/24.1x FY19/20E Consolidate EPS. Maintain Buy with a TP of IN1,530 (30x FY20 Consol. EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Endurance Technologies #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

