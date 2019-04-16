Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1399: LKP Research

LKP Research's report on Endurance Technologies

Endurance Technologies (Endurance) is one of the biggest suppliers of components to 2- wheelers and 3-wheelers in India, having core-competence in aluminium casting, transmission and suspension products. The company is likely to benefit from new customer wins, stricter safety norms in India and increasing demand for aluminium content in passenger vehicles across India and Europe. The company is growing at a rate faster than its peers as well as its underlying industry, hence we believe that the premium valuations of 24x on FY21E earnings, at which the stock is trading currently is well deserved.

Outlook

We initiate coverage on the stock with a BUY rating and a target of ₹1,399.

