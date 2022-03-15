English
    Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1342: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities is bullish on Endurance Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1342 in its research report dated March 14, 2022.

    March 15, 2022 / 05:04 PM IST

    Hem Securities report on Endurance Technologies


    Endurance Technologies Ltd Q3 FY22 consolidated revenues came in at ₹1889 Cr, down 7.45% YoY and up 0.05% QoQ. Op Profit for Q3FY22 stood at ₹203 Cr, down 42.3% YoY and down 21.9% QoQ. Op margins for Q3FY22 came at 11.15%, -28 bps YoY and -639 bps QoQ. PAT for Q3FY22 stood at ₹95 Cr, down 50.2% YoY and down 29.02% QoQ.



    Outlook


    We initiate a “BUY” rating on the stock and value the stock at 26.0x FY23E earnings to arrive at the target of ₹1342.


    At 15:51 hrs Endurance Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,197.00, up Rs 30.20, or 2.59 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,209.35 and an intraday low of Rs 1,157.95.


    It was trading with volumes of 55,653 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 6,050 shares, an increase of 819.91 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.39 percent or Rs 16.40 at Rs 1,166.80.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,980.95 and 52-week low Rs 1,084.00 on 08 November, 2021 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 39.57 percent below its 52-week high and 10.42 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 16,837.34 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Mar 15, 2022 05:04 pm
