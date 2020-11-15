PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 01:07 PM IST

Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1270: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Endurance Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1270 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Endurance Technologies


Endurance continues to expand into new segments as the company will commence ABS orders in 1QFY22 and its CBS facility will be commissioned shortly. It is winning orders from new customers (TVS) and is expanding with HMSI, Hero, etc.


Outlook


We reiterate BUY. We have a target price of Rs 1,270 at 28x Sep-22E EPS (our estimates are changed marginally by 1% over FY22/23E). Key risks: slower-than-expected industry recovery.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 01:07 pm

#Buy #Endurance Technologies #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

