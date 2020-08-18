Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1154: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Endurance Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1154 in its research report dated August 15, 2020.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Endurance Technologies
Endurance Technologies’ (ENDU) 1QFY21 performance was a mixed bag as the revenue miss was off-set by good cost management. ENDU continues to outperform the underlying 2W industry, which should further widen due to new customers and content increase. Thus, we believe it is the best proxy on the 2W industry in India.
Outlook
We have upgraded our estimates for FY21E by 15% to factor in the cost cutting initiatives in both its businesses. Maintain Buy with TP of INR1,154.
