Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1154: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Endurance Technologies recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1154 in its research report dated August 15, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Endurance Technologies


Endurance Technologies’ (ENDU) 1QFY21 performance was a mixed bag as the revenue miss was off-set by good cost management. ENDU continues to outperform the underlying 2W industry, which should further widen due to new customers and content increase. Thus, we believe it is the best proxy on the 2W industry in India.


Outlook


We have upgraded our estimates for FY21E by 15% to factor in the cost cutting initiatives in both its businesses. Maintain Buy with TP of INR1,154.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 12:51 pm

tags #Buy #Endurance Technologies #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

