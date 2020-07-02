Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1105: LKP Research

LKP Research's research report on Endurance Technologies

Endurance-™s Q4 numbers came below our as well as street-™s expectations as revenues declined by 16% each in domestic standalone as well as consol business. On the domestic front, it was led by weakness in the 2W industry and the overall macros. It was also impacted slightly by the lockdown which came into effect by the quarter end. Still, this decline was lower than the underlying industries (18% fall in 2W industry in FY 20) as the company continuously won business from its existing as well as new clients and improvement in content per vehicle. Domestic margins went down to 12.7% due to one-off CSR expenses of Rs70 mn, excluding which the margins came in at 15.3%. On the consol business, Covid related lockdown mainly in Italy and Germany led to an underperformance in topline. Margins fell to 14.9% as the company still bore the employee costs.

Outlook

we believe 2W industry to be preferred medium of transport and therefore Endurance shall be an attractive investment case. On the back of Covid and associated delay in various projects, we have pruned down our estimates and target price to Rs1,105. Maintain BUY (valued at 25x FY 22E earnings).







