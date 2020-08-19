172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-endurance-technologies-target-of-rs-1085-hdfc-securities-5722891.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 11:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1085: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Endurance Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1085 in its research report dated August 15, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Endurance Technologies


While Endurance reported a weak 1Q, the auto parts maker RFQs have risen to Rs 15.4bn in 1QFY21 (up from Rs 12.8bn QoQ). With the recent acquisition of its Italian technology partners Grimeca and Adler, the company is further expanding its presence with customers. It is winning new orders from new customers (TVS Motors), and the management expects to increase its wallet share by cross-selling products to OEMs. Endurance has raised FY21E Capex guidance to Rs 2bn (from 1.5bn earlier).


Outlook


The stock is amongst our preferred pick in the autos/auto parts sector as the company is well-positioned to benefit from a demand recovery over FY22/23E. Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 11:06 am

tags #Buy #Endurance Technologies #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

