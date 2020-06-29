Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1065: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Endurance Technologies

ENDU’s 4QFY20 performance miss was majorly due to the COVID-19 led lockdown. Miss in EU revenues and higher other expenses in India led to miss at adj. PAT level. ENDU continues to outperform the underlying 2W industry and this gap should widen further due to new customers and content increase. EU subsidiaries also continued to outperform the underlying EU PV industry. We have cut our FY21E EPS by 4%.to factor in the near-term weakness in the 2W industry.

Outlook

However, we have increased FY22E EPS by 8% to factor in the recovery and new order wins. Maintain Buy with TP of ~INR1,065 (23x Jun’22E EPS).



