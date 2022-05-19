English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |See how enlightened investments are improving ESG compliance on PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action'. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy EMMBI Industries; target of Rs 139: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on EMMBI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 139 in its research report dated May 18, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 19, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KR Choksey's research report on EMMBI Industries


    In Q4FY22, Emmbi’s revenue grew 17.9% YoY to INR 1,091 mn. Though on sequential basis revenue was marginally down by 0.5% QoQ. For FY22 revenue stood at INR 4,356 mn, a growth of 59% YoY. EBITDA has seen a growth of 47% YoY to INR 128 mn. On QoQ basis EBITDA was mostly flat, up by 1% QoQ. EBITDA margin saw an expansion of 233 bps YoY and 18 bps QoQ to 11.7%. PAT has seen a strong growth of 49.9% YoY to INR 46 mn. However on QoQ basis PAT suffered a decline of 9.3%. PAT margin expanded by 90 bps YoY to 4.2%, though on QoQ basis it suffered a decline of 41 bps.



    Outlook


    We now value the stock at 6.25x (earlier 7.3x) on its revised FY24E EPS of INR 22.2/share (earlier INR 19.2/share), which yields a target price of INR 139 (unchanged) giving an upside potential of 50.7%. Accordingly, we maintain our ‘BUY’ rating on the stock .

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emmbi Industries #KR Choksey #Recommendations
    first published: May 19, 2022 01:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.