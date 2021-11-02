Buy Emami; target of Rs 667: Khambatta Securities

live bse live

Khambatta Securities' research report on Emami

Emami Limited has reported modest growth for 2QFY22 considering the high base in 2QFY21. Top-line increased by 7.4% y-o-y. The Operating Revenue stood at ₹788.8 crores in 2QFY22 against ₹734.8 crores reported in 2QFY21. The EBITDA margins have witnessed a marginal improvement of 15 bps Y-o-Y to 35.1%. The PAT jumped by 56.4% and 138% on Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q basis respectively. The net profit margin for 2QFY22 has increased by 736 bps to 23.5% as compared to 16.1% reported in 2QFY21. Pain management and Healthcare range have witnessed a modest sales growth of 6% and 5% y-o-y respectively. The sales for Navratna range has declined by 9% in 2QFY22 whereas the Boroplus range, Kesh king range and the Male grooming range have performed well registering a growth of 29% ,15% and 15% respectively.

Outlook

The stock currently trades at forward P/E level of 28x FY24E EPS. We roll forward our valuation to FY24 earnings and value the stock at 34X FY24E EPS at ₹ 667, informing a BUY rating with an upside potential of 22% from the current levels.

