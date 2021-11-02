MARKET NEWS

Buy Emami; target of Rs 667: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Emami has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 667 in its research report dated November 02, 2021.

Broker Research
November 02, 2021 / 03:06 PM IST
 
 
Khambatta Securities' research report on Emami


Emami Limited has reported modest growth for 2QFY22 considering the high base in 2QFY21. Top-line increased by 7.4% y-o-y. The Operating Revenue stood at ₹788.8 crores in 2QFY22 against ₹734.8 crores reported in 2QFY21. The EBITDA margins have witnessed a marginal improvement of 15 bps Y-o-Y to 35.1%. The PAT jumped by 56.4% and 138% on Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q basis respectively. The net profit margin for 2QFY22 has increased by 736 bps to 23.5% as compared to 16.1% reported in 2QFY21. Pain management and Healthcare range have witnessed a modest sales growth of 6% and 5% y-o-y respectively. The sales for Navratna range has declined by 9% in 2QFY22 whereas the Boroplus range, Kesh king range and the Male grooming range have performed well registering a growth of 29% ,15% and 15% respectively.



Outlook


The stock currently trades at forward P/E level of 28x FY24E EPS. We roll forward our valuation to FY24 earnings and value the stock at 34X FY24E EPS at ₹ 667, informing a BUY rating with an upside potential of 22% from the current levels.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Emami #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations
first published: Nov 2, 2021 03:06 pm

