Buy Emami; target of Rs 665: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal' research report on Emami

Consolidated revenue on like-to-like (LTL) basis grew 19% YoY, with volume growth of 16% YoY. Domestic (86% of sales) volumes grew 18% YoY, leading to LTL sales growth of 21%. Gross margin expanded 10bp YoY to 66.3% in 1QFY19. EBITDA margin expanded 490bp YoY to 20.1% (our estimate: 21.1%), as ad spends declined as a percentage of sales (-380bp YoY) and other operating expenses were lower.

Outlook

With earnings growth prospects brightening, valuations of 33x appear inexpensive and 20% discount to peers is unwarranted. We maintain BUY with a target price of INR665 (attributing 37x June 2020E EPS, 10% discount to 3-year average).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.