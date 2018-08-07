App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Emami; target of Rs 665: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Emami has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 665 in its research report dated 02 Aug 2018.

Motilal Oswal' research report on Emami

Consolidated revenue on like-to-like (LTL) basis grew 19% YoY, with volume growth of 16% YoY. Domestic (86% of sales) volumes grew 18% YoY, leading to LTL sales growth of 21%. Gross margin expanded 10bp YoY to 66.3% in 1QFY19. EBITDA margin expanded 490bp YoY to 20.1% (our estimate: 21.1%), as ad spends declined as a percentage of sales (-380bp YoY) and other operating expenses were lower.

Outlook

With earnings growth prospects brightening, valuations of 33x appear inexpensive and 20% discount to peers is unwarranted. We maintain BUY with a target price of INR665 (attributing 37x June 2020E EPS, 10% discount to 3-year average).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 06:12 pm

tags #Buy #Emami #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

