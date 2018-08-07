App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Emami; target of Rs 634: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Emami has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 634 in its research report dated 03 Aug 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Emami

Emami reported  an in-line quarter marked with partial recovery, supported by an extremely favourable base (-18% in 1QFY18). Consolidated revenue grew by  19%  (exp. 17%) driven by 16% volume growth (in-line). EBITDA/APAT grew by 54/42% (exp. 54/45%). Domestic  business  grew by 21% driven by growth in Navratna/Pain Mgt./Male Grooming /Healthcare /Kesh  King of 19/39/8/28/10%.

Outlook

Focus on low penetration and high-margin categories, Consistent new launches, and Distribution expansion (direct reach is now 0.85mn vs. 0.73mn in FY17). We  value  Emami  based on P/E of 36x on Jun-20 EPS to arrive at a TP of Rs 634 (earlier Rs 627). We maintain BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 06:14 pm

tags #Buy #Emami #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

