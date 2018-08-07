Buy Emami; target of Rs 634: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Emami

Emami reported an in-line quarter marked with partial recovery, supported by an extremely favourable base (-18% in 1QFY18). Consolidated revenue grew by 19% (exp. 17%) driven by 16% volume growth (in-line). EBITDA/APAT grew by 54/42% (exp. 54/45%). Domestic business grew by 21% driven by growth in Navratna/Pain Mgt./Male Grooming /Healthcare /Kesh King of 19/39/8/28/10%.

Outlook

Focus on low penetration and high-margin categories, Consistent new launches, and Distribution expansion (direct reach is now 0.85mn vs. 0.73mn in FY17). We value Emami based on P/E of 36x on Jun-20 EPS to arrive at a TP of Rs 634 (earlier Rs 627). We maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.