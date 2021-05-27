MARKET NEWS

Buy Emami; target of Rs 575: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Emami has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 575 in its research report dated May 26, 2021.

May 27, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST
Khambatta Securities' research report on Emami


Emami’s FY21 results were broadly in line with our expectations with all quarters barring the first returning healthy growth in spite of the covid pandemic. Fourth quarter growth was especially strong, partly due to a lower 4Q FY20 base when the pandemic began. Healthcare and Pain Management grew the strongest with healthy performances from the BoroPlus and Kesh King ranges in FY21. New launches contributed 4% of FY21 revenues. EBITDA margins benefitted from benign raw material prices during the earlier part of the year and a lower percentage of operating expenses. This, along with lower finance cost, resulted in robust PAT growth in FY21.



Outlook


We maintain our forecasts for FY22 and FY23 at broadly unchanged levels. The Emami stock has appreciated by 36% since our intro research note dated 23 September 2020. Based on an unchanged target P/E multiple of 40.0x, our price target is Rs 575 as we maintain a BUY rating with an upside of 15% from current levels.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Emami #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations
first published: May 27, 2021 04:13 pm

