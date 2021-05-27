Buy Emami: target of Rs 570: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Emami

Emami posted yet another quarter of strong performance, largely led by 39% volume growth in the domestic business (overall volume growth of 33%). However, the company witnessed a miss on margins, with OPM at 22.3% (versus expectation of 25%-27%), affected by dip in gross margins. Healthcare range grew by 45% in FY2021; Management is confident of growing it by 20%-22% in FY2022 due to likely improvment in penetration and strong traction to new launches. Increased contribution from new product launches, distribution expansion, and improved sales on channels such as e-commerce and modern trade will support overall growth in the near term.



Outlook

Strong liquidity position (Rs. 350+ crore cash), improved dividend payout of 78%, and discounted valuation of ~24x to close peers make it a good pick. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 570.

