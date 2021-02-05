MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Emami; target of Rs 568: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Emami has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 568 in its research report dated January 27, 2021.

Broker Research
February 05, 2021 / 08:57 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Emami


We are increasing FY21/22/23 EPS estimates by 2.3/4.1/4.3% following strong growth momentum in healthcare, hair care and gains from strong winter and higher rural salience for its products. Emami will build on its momentum led by 1) 3-4% increase in penetration 2) Increased investment to strengthen rural distribution 3) 25-30% growth expected in health care 4) positive momentum post re-launch of Fair and Handsome and 5) Hair oils led by kesh king posting strong growth on a high base. Emami is facing input cost headwinds in LLP, Mentha and Packaging, although it aims to maintain ~30% margins backed by cost efficiencies and strong growth momentum.


Outlook


We believe success of new brands hold key to future growth and Emami expects to invest in 5-6 new launches which have surpassed initial targets. Highest rural salience at 55% of sales puts Emami in a sweetspot in the current scenario. Timely onset of summer season sales and gradual reduction in Promoter pledge (36%) can further re-rate the stock. We value the stock at 29x FY23 EPS and arrive at a target price of Rs568 (Rs526 based on 28xFY23 EPS earlier). Retain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Emami #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 5, 2021 08:57 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.