    Buy Emami; target of Rs 550: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Emami has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    July 31, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Emami


    Emami’s revenues grew by 17.8% driven by 13% growth in the domestic business and a 45% growth in the international business. Organic revenue grew by ~10% (ex-Dermicool). Gross margins and OPM decreased by 341 bps each due to unfavourable mix and higher input cost. Domestic volumes grew by 8% on a high base of 38% volume growth in Q1FY2022. Excluding the recently-acquired Dermicool brand (8% contribution to revenues) and healthcare products and pain management volumes grew strongly by 24%. Management is eyeing double-digit growth in the medium term through improved growth in hair oil and skincare category, new recruitments through bridge packs in key categories and expansion in distribution network (especially in rural markets). Better monsoons could lead to revival in rural demand. The stock is currently trading at 24.7x/20.1x its FY2023/FY2024E earnings.


    Outlook


    We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 550.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Emami - 290722 - khan

    first published: Jul 31, 2022 02:39 pm
