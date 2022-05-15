Buy Emami: target of Rs 550: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Emami

Q4FY2022 was affected by a slowdown in consumer demand and high base of Q4FY2021. Consolidated revenue grew by 5% y-o-y with a 4% rise in domestic business (2-year CAGR of 22%) and 8% growth in the international business. Moderate raw material inflation, judicious price hike and strategic procurement led to just 30 bps decline in gross margins in Q4. The management expects gross margins to decline by 200BPS Q1FY023 due to substantial raw material inflation. Any correction in the input prices would help profitability to improve. Rural slowdown will lead to single-digit revenue growth in the near term. The management is eyeing double-digit growth in the medium term through higher contribution from new products, improved growth in hair oil and skincare categories, and expansion in distribution network.

Outlook

Stock has corrected by 14% and is currently trading at 23.8x/19.4x its FY2023/FY2024E earnings. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 550.

