English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Emami: target of Rs 550: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Emami has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 15, 2022 / 08:46 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Emami


    Q4FY2022 was affected by a slowdown in consumer demand and high base of Q4FY2021. Consolidated revenue grew by 5% y-o-y with a 4% rise in domestic business (2-year CAGR of 22%) and 8% growth in the international business. Moderate raw material inflation, judicious price hike and strategic procurement led to just 30 bps decline in gross margins in Q4. The management expects gross margins to decline by 200BPS Q1FY023 due to substantial raw material inflation. Any correction in the input prices would help profitability to improve. Rural slowdown will lead to single-digit revenue growth in the near term. The management is eyeing double-digit growth in the medium term through higher contribution from new products, improved growth in hair oil and skincare categories, and expansion in distribution network.



    Outlook


    Stock has corrected by 14% and is currently trading at 23.8x/19.4x its FY2023/FY2024E earnings. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 550.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emami #recommendation #Sharekhan
    first published: May 15, 2022 08:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.