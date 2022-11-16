Buy Emami; target of Rs 550: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Emami

HMN reported a weak set of 2QFY23 earnings. Consolidated sales grew 3.2% YoY, despite the consolidation of Helios (which contributed 3.5% to net sales) in 2Q and Dermicool in 1QFY23. Overall volumes fell 1% YoY in 2QFY23 v/s our expectation of 7% growth. HMN’s rural salience (the highest among its peers) is adversely affecting growth. There was also a doubledigit YoY fall in Pain Management/Healthcare/Kesh King sales in 2QFY23. The management guided at a better EBITDA margin in 2HFY23, led by a reduction in material costs. It is heartening, though, that HMN is investing in growth. Its ad-spends-tosales ratio is increasing and investments in Project Khoj (to augment rural distribution) will also continue. While sales growth continued to be unimpressive for a company of its size (with a five/three/two-year CAGR of 5.1%/5.8%/9.7%), the trend is getting gradually better. HMN's valuations are also inexpensive. Hence, we maintain our Buy rating.

Outlook

We arrive at our TP of INR550 (valuing the company at 24x Sep'24E EPS, at a 40% discount to its peers on a pre-amortization basis). We maintain our Buy rating.

