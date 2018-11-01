Buy Emami; target of Rs 547: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Emami

Emami reported a weak but in-line quarter marked with seasonality, trade challenges and a heavy base (revenue/EBITDA growth of 14/15% in 2QFY18) of GST restocking. Emami’s discretionary portfolio is yet to see a pick-up in consumption post demonet. Revenues were flat (exp. -2%) with 4% volume contraction (exp. -2%). EBITDA/APAT grew by -6/-12% (exp. -13/-13%). Emami’s performance in the last 8 quarters (6% CAGR revenue growth) have been impacted by Kesh King/F&H/Healthcare range (combined ~20% revenue mix), which have reported -5/+2/-2% CAGR. During 1HFY19, the management has taken corrective steps and re-launched all these 3 brands. Kesh King has been introduced with a comb applicator (resulting in 8% price hike) – similar to Indulekha hair oil (HUL).

Outlook

We value Emami based on P/E of 32x on Sep-20 EPS to arrive at a TP of Rs. 547 (earlier Rs 561). We maintain BUY.

