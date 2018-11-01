App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Emami; target of Rs 547: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Emami has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 547 in its research report dated October 31, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Emami


Emami reported a weak but in-line quarter marked with seasonality, trade challenges and a heavy base (revenue/EBITDA growth of 14/15% in 2QFY18) of GST restocking. Emami’s discretionary portfolio is yet to see a pick-up in consumption post demonet. Revenues were flat (exp. -2%) with 4% volume contraction (exp. -2%). EBITDA/APAT grew by -6/-12% (exp. -13/-13%). Emami’s performance in the last 8 quarters (6% CAGR revenue growth) have been impacted by Kesh King/F&H/Healthcare range (combined ~20% revenue mix), which have reported -5/+2/-2% CAGR. During 1HFY19, the management has taken corrective steps and re-launched all these 3 brands. Kesh King has been introduced with a comb applicator (resulting in 8% price hike) – similar to Indulekha hair oil (HUL).


Outlook


We value Emami based on P/E of 32x on Sep-20 EPS to arrive at a TP of Rs. 547 (earlier Rs 561). We maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 1, 2018 04:52 pm

tags #Buy #Emami #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

