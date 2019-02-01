Buy Emami; target of Rs 520: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Emami

Domestic business grew 7% (3.5% volume growth) while International business grew 18% YoY. Cons. EBITDA was flattish at INR2.67b (our est. 2.7b). Cons. PAT before amortization (adj. for exceptional item relating to VRS compensation of INR98m) was down 0.8% YoY to INR2.1b (our est. 2.2b).

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating with a revised target price of INR520 (attributing 33x December 2020 EPS, ~20% discount to 3-year average).

