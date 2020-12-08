PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Emami: target of Rs 510 : Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Emami recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 510 in its research report dated December 07, 2020.

Broker Research
Dec 8, 2020 / 02:18 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Emami


Winter products have started gaining traction; healthcare products continue to see strong demand; international business expected to grow in low double digit. Raw material prices continues to remain benign (mentha oil prices are down by ~15% vs Q2FY2021 levels) will help gross margins remain high; rise in ad-spends would stem rise in OPM in H2FY21 as compared to H1FY21. As concerns over promoter pledging recede, the management is again focusing on improving growth prospects (by launching new products & scouting for acquisitions) and rewarding shareholders with higher dividend. This further improves our confidence in the stock.


Outlook


We retain our Buy recommendation on Emami Ltd with a revised price target of Rs. 510. Despite the stock price doubling in last six months, the stock trades at 21.4x its FY2023E earnings, i.e. at a stark discount to some mid-cap FMCG stocks.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Emami #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 8, 2020 02:18 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.