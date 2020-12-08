Buy Emami: target of Rs 510 : Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research repor on Emami

Winter products have started gaining traction; healthcare products continue to see strong demand; international business expected to grow in low double digit. Raw material prices continues to remain benign (mentha oil prices are down by ~15% vs Q2FY2021 levels) will help gross margins remain high; rise in ad-spends would stem rise in OPM in H2FY21 as compared to H1FY21. As concerns over promoter pledging recede, the management is again focusing on improving growth prospects (by launching new products & scouting for acquisitions) and rewarding shareholders with higher dividend. This further improves our confidence in the stock.

Outlook

We retain our Buy recommendation on Emami Ltd with a revised price target of Rs. 510. Despite the stock price doubling in last six months, the stock trades at 21.4x its FY2023E earnings, i.e. at a stark discount to some mid-cap FMCG stocks.

