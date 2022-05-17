English
    Buy Emami; target of Rs 510: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Emami recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 510 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 07:37 AM IST

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Emami


    Emami’s consolidated sales growth of 5.4% YoY (flat volume growth) was broadly in line with our expectation. However, higher-than-anticipated material costs and 10% absolute increase in ad-spends YoY (at a time when peers have been reducing the same to offset material cost-led pressures) resulted in an 18% miss on EBITDA for 4QFY22. It is heartening, though, that Emami is investing on growth. On a full-year basis, its ad-spends-to-sales ratio expanded 50bp YoY and its investments on Project Khoj (to augment rural distribution) also continued.


    Outlook


    While sales growth continued to be unimpressive for a company of its size (with a five-/three-/two-year CAGR of 5.1%/5.8%/9.7%, respectively), the trend is getting relatively better. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR510.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Emami #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 17, 2022 07:37 am
