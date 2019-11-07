App
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 03:59 PM IST

Buy Emami; target of Rs 463: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Emami has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 463 in its research report dated November 06, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Emami


Domestic revenues grew by 2% (2%/flat in 1QFY20/2QFY19) with 1% volume growth (exp. flat). Co benefited from stocking winter products (Boroplus grew by 39%) prior to the upcoming season.Ex-Boroplus, domestic biz degrew owing to dent in demand for discretionary products (F&H/Kesh King grew by -32/-11%). Emami’s healthcare portfolio has underperformed vs. Dabur over the last 8 qtrs (6% growth vs. 16%). Market share gains have become irrelevant as core categories are struggling to grow. Rural grew at par with urban in 2QFY20 which was a key positive given its underperformance in 1QFY20 and sectors weak show in rural. Wholesale channel continues to contribute a high share of revenues (38-40% vs. 50-55% prior to GST). As a result, quarterly volatility in brand performance is expected to sustain. International biz growth of 20% (34/4% in 1QFY20/2QFY19) was owing to ‘Crème 21’ acquisition (acquired in Jan-19). Organic growth was at 7% driven by robust growth in Bangladesh (+30%) and partially offset by MENA (-3%) and CIS (-10%). GM expanded by 111bps to 69.7% (exp -140ps) owing to softening raw material (Menthol). We expect GM expansion to sustain over 2HFY20 (+200bps). Employee/A&P/Other expenses grew by 5/5/19% resulting in 3% EBITDA growth to Rs 1.92bn (exp Rs 1.85bn). EBITDAM expanded by -57bps to 29.2%. Lower taxes (-464bps) resulted in 15% growth in APAT to Rs 1,486mn vs. exp of Rs 1,295mn.


Outlook


Emami’s 2Q was in-line with no negative surprises. Domestic business performance continues to be muted and own initiatives are still a WIP. Strong winter, recovery in macros and asset sales (drive lower pledged shares) are the key triggers for re-rating in the stock. Benign RM and favorable base will support 2HFY20 profit growth. We cut EPS estimates by 2% and value Emami at 30x on Sep-21E EPS, arriving at a TP of Rs 463. Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 7, 2019 03:59 pm

