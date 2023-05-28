English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Emami; target of Rs 460: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Emami recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated May 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 28, 2023 / 08:49 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Emami

    HMN reported better-than-expected sales in 4QFY23 (up 8.8% YoY). The overall domestic volumes grew ~2%, while organic business volumes continued to decline, affected by persistent weakness in rural and summer portfolio due to excessive unseasonal rainfall in some parts of the country. The management has guided for a ~200-250bp expansion in gross margin going ahead and expects A&P spends to be ~17% of sales. It is also encouraging to see growth in D2C brands (The Man Company grew ~40%) and the management expects growth of ~50-60% YoY in D2C brands in FY24. We reiterate our BUY rating, as 1) HMN with over 50% of sales from the rural segment could be a beneficiary of a gradual rural revival; 2) valuations are inexpensive at 20xFY25E EPS; 3) improving revenue performance and investments in terms of rural distribution expansion and ad-spends in recent years.


    Outlook

    We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock. Valuations are inexpensive at 16.8x FY25E EPS. We arrive at a TP of INR460. (valuing the company at 20x FY25E EPS, ~40% discount to its peers on a pre-amortisation basis).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Emami - 26 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emami #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 28, 2023 08:49 pm