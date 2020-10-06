172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-emami-target-of-rs-440-sharekhan-5928141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Emami; target of Rs 440: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Emami has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated October 05, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Emami


Promoters’ pledging has reduced to 47% from 95% in Q1FY2021; Group aims to reduce pledging by selling non-core assets (hospitals and real-estate property) in another 8-10 months. Sustained demand for health and immunity products and recovery in rural demand will help Q2 performance be sequentially better with a rise in margins due to benign raw material prices. Revenues likely to grow by 0-2%: OPM to expand by 268 bps in Q2FY2021. Strong traction in new products, focus on enhancing distribution reach and recovery in rural demand are key growth drivers in the near to medium term.


Outlook


We re-iterate our Buy rating on Emami with a PT of Rs. 440; receding risk of promoter pledging and better growth prospects make Emami a better pick in mid-cap FMCG space with discounted valuations of 21x FY22E earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 12:02 pm

tags #Buy #Emami #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.