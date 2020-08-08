Buy Emami; target of Rs 419: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Emami

We are upgrading Emami from Hold to Buy led by 11.8%/13.3% and 21.9% upgrade in EPS for FY21/22/23 and improved outlook given 1) Completion of Cement business sale of promoter reduces pledge to 55% (Rs11bn) with target to end pledge by March 21 2) Revival in growth in June and July led by Zandu and Hygiene segment in Boroplus 2) strong rural revival which is 50-55% sales 4) Positive margin outlook on benign input costs and 5) Rs500-600mn savings from cost rationalization measures in FY21. Emami 1Q results were better due to 29% growth in Zandu and Boroplus even as rest of the portfolio was under pressure and declined 44%. Sales are bouncing back with double digit growth in July and outlook is improving led by strong demand for Immunity boosters, revival in Kesh king and Pain Mgt. Emami will also gain from low base in 2H21 and benign input costs.

Outlook

Although we would watch out for success of planned launches, we model 8.8% growth in sales and 11% in EBIDTA and 17.2% in PAT over FY20-23. We value the stock at 25xJune22 EPS to arrive at a price target of Rs 419 (Rs285 earlier, valuing at 20xFY22EPS). Upgrade to BUY.

