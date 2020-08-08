Buy Emami; target of Rs 320: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Emami

The company launched slew of new products (that contributed ~5% in Q1FY2021), brought in new business head for healthcare segment and a sales head to renew growth strategies in the coming years. Steady demand for health & hygiene products (that contributes ~43% of revenue) and raw material tailwinds will help Emami clock decent numbers in FY2021 and double-digit revenue and earnings growth in FY2022. Stock currently trades at a stark discount of 15.3x its FY2022E earnings compared to its historical average and hence risk-reward ratio is favourable as concerns ease.

Outlook

We upgrade Emami to Buy with a revised price target of Rs. 320 as headwinds of promoter pledges recede (reduced to 55% from 95% earlier) and management re-focuses on driving growth of consumer business.



