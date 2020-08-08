172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-emami-target-of-rs-320-sharekhan-5665231.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Emami; target of Rs 320: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Emami has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 320 in its research report dated August 07, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Emami


The company launched slew of new products (that contributed ~5% in Q1FY2021), brought in new business head for healthcare segment and a sales head to renew growth strategies in the coming years. Steady demand for health & hygiene products (that contributes ~43% of revenue) and raw material tailwinds will help Emami clock decent numbers in FY2021 and double-digit revenue and earnings growth in FY2022. Stock currently trades at a stark discount of 15.3x its FY2022E earnings compared to its historical average and hence risk-reward ratio is favourable as concerns ease.



Outlook


We upgrade Emami to Buy with a revised price target of Rs. 320 as headwinds of promoter pledges recede (reduced to 55% from 95% earlier) and management re-focuses on driving growth of consumer business.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


First Published on Aug 8, 2020 04:38 pm

tags #Buy #Emami #Recommendations #Sharekhan

