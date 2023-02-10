Buy Elgi Equipments; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Elgi Equipments
Elgi Equipments (Elgi) manufactures a wide range of air compressors (~92% of revenue) and automotive equipment (~8%). • Elgi is the second largest player in the Indian air compressor market (~22% market share) and among the top eight players globally • Expansion in new international markets to drive long term incremental growth (rest of the world contributed ~50% in FY22).
Outlook
We remain long term positive on the stock and change our rating from HOLD to BUY. We value Elgi at Rs 500 i.e. 45x P/E on average EPS for FY24E and FY25E.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.