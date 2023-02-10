English
    Buy Elgi Equipments; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Elgi Equipments recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated February 07, 2023.

    February 10, 2023
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Elgi Equipments

    Elgi Equipments (Elgi) manufactures a wide range of air compressors (~92% of revenue) and automotive equipment (~8%). • Elgi is the second largest player in the Indian air compressor market (~22% market share) and among the top eight players globally • Expansion in new international markets to drive long term incremental growth (rest of the world contributed ~50% in FY22).


    We remain long term positive on the stock and change our rating from HOLD to BUY. We value Elgi at Rs 500 i.e. 45x P/E on average EPS for FY24E and FY25E.