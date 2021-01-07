MARKET NEWS

Buy Elgi Equipments; target of Rs 190: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Elgi Equipments recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated January 07, 2020.

January 07, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Elgi Equipments


Overall, Elgi’s strategy to expand in new geographies in Europe, continued growth momentum in the US, Australia and expected rebound in South East Asia & Gulf markets are expected to contribute significantly to incremental growth in coming years. A rebound was visible in Q2FY21 performance with air compressor international sales (including exports from India) contributing ~57% to total air compressor sales registering growth of ~39% to Rs 253 crore YoY. It performed well in key international markets led by Australia, US, Europe while South East Asia, and Gulf reported moderate performances. Margins are expected to improve due to ramp-up in international business, operating cost reduction initiatives to lead incremental revenue, future growth and positive operating leverage.


Outlook


We revise our target price from Rs 140 to Rs 190 (32x FY23 EPS of Rs 6.0) and maintain our BUY rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Elgi Equipments #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jan 7, 2021 12:51 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.