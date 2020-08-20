Buy EIH; target of Rs 95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on EIH

EIH Ltd reported a weak set of Q1FY21 numbers as business remained almost shut on account of lockdown. Revenues for the quarter fell ~90.2% YoY to Rs 28.5 crore. The business was restricted to stranded guests and accommodation requirements of guest rendering essential services during the quarter. The company managed to curtail operating expenditure by over 57% YoY to Rs 154 crore. The major reduction was in other expenses that were down 51% YoY to Rs 61 crore. This helped restrict EBITDA losses to Rs 125 crore for the quarter. After adjusting for tax expenses, net loss came in at Rs 118.2 crore for the quarter.

Outlook

The current pandemic environment has thrown up severe challenges to the entire hotel industry. However, we believe strong players would emerge even stronger out of this crisis once normalcy resumes. EIH, with its strong B/S and strategic property locations across key destinations is among them. At the CMP of Rs 79, the stock offers healthy upside potential and is currently trading at a significant discount (i.e. at ~50% of replacement value). Hence, we upgrade the stock to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 95/share (i.e. @ 19x FY22E EV/EBITDA).

