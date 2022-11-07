English
    Buy EIH; target of Rs 240: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on EIH recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated November 04, 2022.

    November 07, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST
     
     
    EIH Ltd is the flagship company of the Oberoi group that manages 33 hotels (~11 owned and 22 under management contract) with room inventory of ~4247 rooms. The company operates the hotels under the brands Oberoi - super luxury brand, Trident-five star brand and Maidens (heritage) • EIH also provides catering/kitchen services to airlines and operates restaurants/lounges at airports and is also into air charter and car hire services.


    Hence, we remain positive on the company with BUY rating on the stock. We value EIH at Rs 240 i.e. 31x FY24E EV/EBITDA.


