    Buy EIH; target of Rs 185: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on EIH has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated August 02, 2022.

    August 04, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on EIH


    EIH Ltd is the flagship company of the Oberoi group that manages 33 hotels (~11 owned, 22 under management contract) with room inventory of ~4512 rooms. The company operates the hotels under the brands Oberoi - super luxury brand, Trident-5 star brand and Maidens (heritage) • EIH also provides catering/kitchen services to airlines and operates restaurants/lounges at airports and also into air charter and car hire services.


    Outlook


    Hence, we remain positive on the company with BUY rating on the stock. We value EIH at Rs185 i.e. 22.0x FY24E EV/EBITDA.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

