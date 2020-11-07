Buy EIH; target of Rs 105: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on EIH

EIH’s Q2FY21 operational performance was below our estimates as premium segment hotel remained worst affected due to international travel ban along with weak business segment demand due to pandemic. Revenues for the quarter fell ~79% YoY to Rs 60.4 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 69.9 crore). The company managed to curtail operating expenditure by over 42% YoY to Rs 155.6 crore. The major reduction was in other expenses that were down 46% YoY to Rs 69 crore. This helped restrict EBITDA losses to Rs 95.2 crore vs. EBITDA loss of Rs 125 crore in Q1FY21. Net loss came in at Rs 115.2 crore for the quarter vs. net loss of Rs 118.2 crore in Q1FY21. Despite challenges, EIH managed to reduce cost of debt by 104 bps YoY to 7.8% due to strong brand equity and healthy b/s. Post fund raising of Rs 349.7 crore through rights issue in October 2020, net debt further reduced from Rs 577 crore to Rs 261 crore, representing D/E of 0.1x as of October 2020.

Outlook

The company has initiated various steps to revitalise itself during these challenging times. This would not only help it to endure itself but also to flourish when business returns to normalcy. With strong b/s and strategic property locations across key destinations, the company is best positioned to ride on domestic tourism growth story. At the CMP of Rs 74, the stock is trading at adjusted EV/room of Rs 1.8/room i.e. at 50% of its fair value). Hence, we maintain our BUY rating with unchanged target price of Rs 105/share (i.e. @ 24x FY22E EV/EBITDA).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.