    Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 4310: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Eicher Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4310 in its research report dated November 11, 2022.

    ICICI Direct's research report on Eicher Motors


    Eicher Motors (EML) is the market leader in the >250 cc premium motorcycle segment (market share ~85%+) through its aspirational models under the Royal Enfield (RE) brand, such as Bullet, Classic, Interceptor among others. Via its JV with Volvo i.e., VECV (EML has 54.4% stake), the company has a presence in the CV space as well (6.6% FY22 market share) • Strong net cash positive b/s with healthy return ratios metrics.


    Outlook


    We retain BUY amid broadening of customer base with launch of affordable offering in premium segment; strong new product launch pipeline, gross margin expansion on the anvil (Q3FY23) & CV cyclical recovery underway. We value EML at Rs 4,310 on an SOTP basis; assigning 34x PE to RE business & 30x PE to VECV business on FY24E numbers.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

