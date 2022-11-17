Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 4310: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Eicher Motors
Eicher Motors (EML) is the market leader in the >250 cc premium motorcycle segment (market share ~85%+) through its aspirational models under the Royal Enfield (RE) brand, such as Bullet, Classic, Interceptor among others. Via its JV with Volvo i.e., VECV (EML has 54.4% stake), the company has a presence in the CV space as well (6.6% FY22 market share) • Strong net cash positive b/s with healthy return ratios metrics.
Outlook
We retain BUY amid broadening of customer base with launch of affordable offering in premium segment; strong new product launch pipeline, gross margin expansion on the anvil (Q3FY23) & CV cyclical recovery underway. We value EML at Rs 4,310 on an SOTP basis; assigning 34x PE to RE business & 30x PE to VECV business on FY24E numbers.
