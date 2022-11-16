Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 4150: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Eicher Motors

EIM’s 2QFY23 operating performance was adversely impacted by a weaker mix (first quarter of Hunter sales and lower exports). The benefits of softening RM costs should start reflecting from 3QFY23 onwards. This, coupled with easing supply chain pressures and continued product expansion, will aid domestic recovery and support ramp up in exports. We tweak our EPS estimates for FY23E/FY24 (down 2%/up 4%), as we wait to see Hunter’s impact on volumes, ASPs, and margins. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.

Outlook

The stock trades at ~34.1x/23.1x FY23E/FY24E consolidated EPS. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR4,150 (Dec’24E SoTP).

