    Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 4150: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Eicher Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4150 in its research report dated November 11, 2022.

    November 16, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Eicher Motors


    EIM’s 2QFY23 operating performance was adversely impacted by a weaker mix (first quarter of Hunter sales and lower exports). The benefits of softening RM costs should start reflecting from 3QFY23 onwards. This, coupled with easing supply chain pressures and continued product expansion, will aid domestic recovery and support ramp up in exports. We tweak our EPS estimates for FY23E/FY24 (down 2%/up 4%), as we wait to see Hunter’s impact on volumes, ASPs, and margins. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock.


    Outlook


    The stock trades at ~34.1x/23.1x FY23E/FY24E consolidated EPS. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR4,150 (Dec’24E SoTP).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 05:36 pm