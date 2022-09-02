English
    Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 4100: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Eicher Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4100 in its research report dated September 01, 2022.

    September 02, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Eicher Motors


    Promising launch of Hunter 350, focus on core brands through refreshed launches, better customisation, robust export opportunities and expected recovery in premiumisation trend in two-wheeler industry would widen the company’s addressable market and boost performance going forward. EML would also benefit from a multi-year upcycle in the CV industry by targeting niche markets, strong product portfolio and increasing role of digitalization and technology for fleet owners. Earnings would clock a robust 48.3% CAGR over FY22-24E, driven by a 28.7% domestic revenue CAGR, 32% export revenue CAGR and a 410 bps rise in EBITDA margin from 21.1% in FY2022 to 25.2% in FY2024E. Valuation is yet to catch up with the expected recovery in performance, as stock trades at a 20-25% discount to its historical average multiples, at a P/E of 26.4x and EV/EBITDA of 22.7x on its FY2024E estimates.



    Outlook


    We initiate coverage on Eicher Motors Limited (EML) with a Buy rating and a 12-month PT of Rs. 4,100 by valuing the business at 28x its rolling-forward September 2024E EPS.


    At 16:01 hrs Eicher Motors was quoting at Rs 3,421.75, up Rs 11.10, or 0.33 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,465.75 and an intraday low of Rs 3,415.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 18,569 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 40,537 shares, a decrease of -54.19 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.53 percent or Rs 51.40 at Rs 3,410.65.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,512.75 and 52-week low Rs 2,110.00 on 25 August, 2022 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 2.59 percent below its 52-week high and 62.17 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 93,572.80 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Sep 2, 2022 04:25 pm
