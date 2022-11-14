Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 4100: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Eicher Motors

For Q2FY23, Eicher’s EBITDA increased by 75% yoy (3-yr CAGR at 15%) to Rs8.2bn, slightly below our estimates. Revenue increased by 56% yoy (3-yr CAGR at 17%) to Rs35.2bn, broadly in line with estimates. Volume growth is expected to be robust at 40% in FY23, led by new products and strong exports. Recently launched Hunter 350cc is receiving a positive response, and the upcoming product pipeline includes the newgen Bullet 350cc, Meteor 650cc, Shotgun 650cc, etc. We expect FY23E revenue growth to be robust at 38%, and the uptrend is likely to endure with FY23-25E revenue CAGR at 15%. We expect EBITDA margin to expand from 21.1% in FY22 to 24.7% in FY23E and to 26.9% in FY25E, driven by better scale, improved net pricing, and cost savings.



Outlook

We retain Buy, with our SOTP-based TP of Rs4,100 (Rs4,050 earlier), based on 25x P/E of the motorcycle business and 20x P/E of the CV business, on Dec-24E EPS (Sep-24E earlier). Key downside risks: Lower-than-expected demand in key geographies; increased competitive intensity; failure of new products; and adverse commodity prices/currency rates.

