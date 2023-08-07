English
    Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 3855: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Eicher Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3855 in its research report dated August 03, 2023.

    August 07, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Eicher Motors

    Reported EBITDA at Rs 1,021 cr close to our expectation of Rs 1,044 cr led by cost savings. Management is optimistic on RE’s performance in the domestic market, though overseas markets are facing headwinds. Stock trades at P/E multiple of 23.2x and EV/ EBIDTA multiple of 17.4x its FY25 estimates.

    We maintain our Buy rating on Eicher Motors (Eicher) with an unchanged target price of Rs 3,855 on account of its leadership position in premium motorcycle segment, rising premiumization and its focus on balanced growth.

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:19 am

