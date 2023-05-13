English
    Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 3855: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Eicher Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3855 in its research report dated May 11, 2023.

    May 13, 2023 / 11:45 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Eicher Motors

    EBITDA margin came above estimate on account of higher-than-expected gross margin expansion. Management is optimistic on RE’s performance and is looking for double-digit growth in the CV industry in FY2024E. RE is expected to be the key beneficiary of the rising premiumisation trend in the domestic 2W market. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 23.4x and EV/ EBIDTA multiple of 17.4x.


    Outlook

    We maintain our Buy rating on Eicher Motors Limited (EML) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,855, led by increasing premiumisation in the domestic market, expectation of healthy traction in exports, and rise in non-auto income.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 13, 2023 11:45 pm