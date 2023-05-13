Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 3855: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Eicher Motors
EBITDA margin came above estimate on account of higher-than-expected gross margin expansion. Management is optimistic on RE’s performance and is looking for double-digit growth in the CV industry in FY2024E. RE is expected to be the key beneficiary of the rising premiumisation trend in the domestic 2W market. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 23.4x and EV/ EBIDTA multiple of 17.4x.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on Eicher Motors Limited (EML) with a revised PT of Rs. 3,855, led by increasing premiumisation in the domestic market, expectation of healthy traction in exports, and rise in non-auto income.
