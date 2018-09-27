Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 37500: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Eicher Motors

Today, Royal Enfield (RE) launched its much awaited 650cc Twins - Interceptor and Continental GT in the US market, starting at a competitive price of USD 5,799 and USD 5,999, respectively. The ‘Twins’ form the core of the RE’s expansion plans in the overseas market, as much as they are relevant for offering a suitable upgrade to a large base of existing RE customers in India. At the launch event in California, RE reiterated its focus to establish itself in the middle-weight segment (250-750cc) and expand the market for middleweight motorcycles globally. The ‘Twins’ offer power-packed performance and specifications similar to some of the popular international models (in the mid-size segment) but at a much superior value-for-money price. The US prices are an indication that a similar approach (on pricing) may be adopted in the domestic market to make it easier for the existing RE customers to upgrade and create a new segment of mass, middle-weight motorcycles. The ‘Twins’ are also likely to drive customer walk-ins and improve sales in Category-3 states (Refer: Eicher Motors- Growth is a by-product of (increasing) visibility). The ‘Twins’ will be available for sale in India by the end of CY18.

Outlook

We reiterate BUY with a target price of INR 37,500. A weak response to the new launch is the key risk to our call.

