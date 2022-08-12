Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 3600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Eicher Motors

EIM’s 1QFY23 performance was above our estimates, led by lower than expected cost inflation. Easing supply chain issues and continued expansion of the product portfolio will aid the domestic recovery and support a ramp-up in exports. We increase our FY23/FY24 consolidated EPS estimate by 3%/5% to reflect easing commodity prices and operating leverage.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,600/share (Sep’24E SoTP).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Eicher Motors - 110822 - moti