    Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 3600: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Eicher Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3600 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 12, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Eicher Motors


    EIM’s 1QFY23 performance was above our estimates, led by lower than expected cost inflation. Easing supply chain issues and continued expansion of the product portfolio will aid the domestic recovery and support a ramp-up in exports. We increase our FY23/FY24 consolidated EPS estimate by 3%/5% to reflect easing commodity prices and operating leverage.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,600/share (Sep’24E SoTP).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Eicher Motors - 110822 - moti

    Tags: #Buy #Eicher Motors #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 02:36 pm
