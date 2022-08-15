English
    Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 3600: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Eicher Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3600 in its research report dated August 13, 2022.

    August 15, 2022
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Eicher Motors


    EIM hosted the investing community at Royal Enfield Global Headquarters & India Tech Centre. The entire senior management team for Motorcycles and the CV business presented their strategy and focus areas (link to the webcasts and presentation). Royal Enfield (RE) is rebalancing and focusing on balancing profit (growth) and profitability (margin). Its plan to achieve this balance pivots around: a) expanding the addressable market in India (through new products and by targeting new customers), b) expanding its international business, and c) continued ramp-up in non-Motorcycle revenue.



    Outlook


    The stock trades at 29.4x/21.3x FY23E/FY24E consolidated EPS. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,600 (Sep’24E SoTP).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 15, 2022
