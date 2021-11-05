MARKET NEWS

Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 3250: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Eicher Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3250 in its research report dated November 04, 2021.

Broker Research
November 05, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

Motilal Oswal's research report on Eicher Motors


EIM's beat in performance was driven by growth in RE realization and lower staff cost. With supply chain issues showing some signs of improvement, it expects volume performance to be better in 2HFY22. Export focus and revenue from accessories are helping RE improve its realization.



Outlook


We cut our FY22E consolidated EPS by 5% to account for lower volumes in FY22E, while maintaining our FY23E earnings estimates. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,250/share (Mar'23E SoTP).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Eicher Motors #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Nov 5, 2021 09:33 am

