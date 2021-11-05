Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 3250: Motilal Oswal

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Eicher Motors

EIM's beat in performance was driven by growth in RE realization and lower staff cost. With supply chain issues showing some signs of improvement, it expects volume performance to be better in 2HFY22. Export focus and revenue from accessories are helping RE improve its realization.

Outlook

We cut our FY22E consolidated EPS by 5% to account for lower volumes in FY22E, while maintaining our FY23E earnings estimates. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,250/share (Mar'23E SoTP).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More